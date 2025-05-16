Bills Central

PFF names Bills rookie one of best 'player-team fits' from NFL Draft

Trevor Sikkema likes how Buffalo's third -round pick will mesh with Sean McDermott's defense

Colin Richey

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Landon Jackson (40) reacts after a made field goal during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema named the best player fit at every position from the 2025 NFL Draft.

In terms of edge rushers, Sikkema named Buffalo Bills' third-round pick Landon Jackson the best "player-team fit" from the draft class.

Sikkema writes, "I said this right after the draft: It feels like Jackson is just a better version of what the Bills hoped AJ Epenesa would be when they drafted him in the second round in 2020. Epenesa has had only one season out of five with a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade."

"Jackson is built similarly to Epenesa in height, weight and length, but he is a much more explosive athlete, placing in the 96th and 97th percentiles for the vertical jump and broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine."

Landon Jackson running the 40 yard dash
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson was the 39th ranked player on PFF's big board, and Buffalo was able to select him at 72. He was PFF's eighth-highest ranked edge rusher in the draft, ahead of players that ended up going earlier than him like JT Tuimoloau and Olu Oladejo.

Sikkema names Epenesa in his analysis of the fit, a player that could be on the roster bubble given the amount of resources Buffalo has pooled into the edge rusher position this offseason. In addition to drafting Jackson on Day 2, Buffalo extended Greg Rousseau, and signed Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in free agency. If 2024 fifth round pick Javon Solomon is able to take the next step this offseason, Epenesa could be the odd man out in the group.

Other fits Sikkema lists included Jalen Milroe and the Seattle Seahawks for quarterbacks, Mason Taylor and the New York Jets for tight ends, and Jared Wilson and the New England Patriots for centers.

AJ Epenesa
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

