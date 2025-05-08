Bills' rookie DT excited to reunite with college teammates
The Buffalo Bills are beginning to build a pipeline from the Bluegrass State to Western New York.
A year ago, the Bills drafted running back Ray Davis out of Kentucky in the fourth round. This year, Davis had two of his former teammates join him in Buffalo as Maxwell Hairston and Deone Walker were chosen by the Bills in the draft.
Walker expressed his excitement in playing alongside Davis and Hairston again in the NFL.
"I know Max told me as soon as he got drafted, he was standing on the table for me," Walker said h/t team reporter Maddy Glab.
"…Max and Ray are like my brothers. A band of brothers who stick together, can't nobody stop you. So, it's just great to be back to being teammates with those guys."
Walker was big on family and relationships in college, and he hopes to bring that passion to the Bills in the NFL.
RELATED: Bills hoping 'Top 10 guy' returns to form, giving Brandon Beane ultimate draft steal
"I feel like my leadership style is kind of different," Walker said h/t Glab.
"I'm more of a get to know the person, not the player. Just get good relationships with a lot of – or most of the guys on the team…if they do end up having a bad day…be able to have that relationship to be able to come and talk to them."
Walker will have to compete for playing time amidst a new defensive line, but he will always look to bring that group close together in order to have the right chemistry on game days.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —