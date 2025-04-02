ESPN mock draft pairs Bills with versatile SEC defensive tackle
Finding hidden gems late in the NFL Draft has been Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane's specialty, and he could find another one in 2025.
On Tuesday, multiple ESPN beat writers collaborated with Matt Miller and Jordan Reid on an article going over the top position needs for each team and which prospect to target outside the first round. Reid looked to the SEC to find a solid target for the Bills' defensive line.
Reid views South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders as a potential asset to help the Bills pressure the quarterback.
"The Bills lack interior defensive line depth and should take advantage of a deep class at the position. Sanders is a versatile and reliable defender whose 7.2% pressure rate ranked 28th among FBS defensive tackles this past season."
Sanders spent all four years at the University of South Carolina as a Gamecock, accumulating 109 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and six pass deflections in 39 career games. He notched a career-high last year in tackles with 50.
Buffalo has addressed the defensive line in the offseason with the signings of the versatile Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi last month. Hoecht and Ogunjobi will miss the first six games of the regular season after they both tested positive for PEDs.
That leaves the Bills with a significant gap in depth at defensive tackle behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. Sanders is projected to land somewhere in the second round and can help Buffalo instantly by being rotated in as a pass-rushing defensive tackle.
Sanders could end up being a steal for the Bills, as Buffalo could select him with one of their two second-round picks.
