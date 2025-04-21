Bills' QB Josh Allen tops all Top 10 picks from his draft year
While there have been some great quarterbacks who have entered the NFL in recent years, not many have the talent level that Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen has.
Entering his eighth NFL season, Allen has already compiled an impressive resume that includes three Pro Bowls and winning the MVP last year. He has led the Bills to the postseason in six straight seasons and two appearances in the AFC title game.
At the rate he is going, Allen is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. It's easy to consider him one of the best draft selections for the Bills in franchise history. He could be one of the best picks overall in the past decade.
Sports Illustrated writer Karl Rasmussen shared his best Top 10 draft picks in the last 10 years. Allen made the list as Rasmussen's best selection from the 2018 NFL Draft.
"The reigning NFL MVP was the seventh player off the board in the 2018 draft, and the third quarterback. Picked before Allen was Baker Mayfield at No. 1 and Sam Darnold at No. 3. Both have turned into solid NFL quarterbacks, though they had a less direct path to stardom than Allen. The Bills QB is a three-time Pro Bowler, and of course, an MVP, and has been nothing short of dominant throughout much of his career. In addition to his 195 passing touchdowns, Allen has scored 65 rushing touchdowns through his first seven seasons in the NFL."
Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen is ninth in passing yards with 26,434 yards, but leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with 65, which is 10 more than the second most. Allen has won 69 percent of his 110 regular-season starts.
The 28-year-old quarterback has plenty of years to add to what has already been a great career. A Super Bowl title would ensure his legacy as the best in franchise history and potentially in league history.
