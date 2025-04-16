Bills could add intriguing prospect to already-crowded QB room
Here’s a different approach when it comes to predicting which players are going where in this year’s draft. Bill Bender of The Sporting News forecasted where 13 quarterbacks would wind up after the three-day process from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field.
The Buffalo Bills, who already have 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky, Shane Buechele, and Mike White on the QB depth chart, could add Kurtis Rourke on Day 3. He spent five seasons at Ohio University from 2019-23 before transferring to Indiana in ’24.
Bender states that the former Hoosier “would be a fan favorite in Buffalo.” He has the Bills selecting Rourke in the sixth round with the 177th overall selection. “He passed for 3,042 yards, 29 TDs and five interceptions in leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season. According to PFF, Rourke was the sixth-best intermediate passer in the FBS last season. He had 13 TDs—most among FBS QBs—and two interceptions on passes of 10-to-19 yards…He took 20 sacks last season—including a total of 12 against Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Still, Rourke could be a solid backup option for the Bills early in his career.”
There is also this scouting report from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who projects the Hoosier signal-caller to be a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent. “Rourke earns a draftable grade because of his size, experience and production. He’s coming off an ACL tear, but the injury might not have a major impact on his draft slotting since his game isn’t built on mobility."
"Rourke’s evaluation requires 2023 tape to get a feel for his delivery and velocity when his knee is stable. While he can make pro throws, the accuracy and placement (are) average. He’s a decent field-reader who throws with adequate touch and anticipation. Rourke played winning football in 2024 and he’s plenty tough, but he needs to take better care of the football if he wants to stick with an NFL team.”
