Bills have bigger Super Bowl window than Chiefs heading into NFL Draft
Despite their continued struggle to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills' window for winning the Super Bowl is still wide open.
Buffalo has had one of the most successful runs in the NFL postseason over the last eight years. The Bills have made the playoffs seven of the previous eight seasons with five consecutive AFC East titles. They've won at least one playoff game each of the past five years.
Their Achilles heel, however, has been the Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in four of the last five years. While some would think that would essentially close the door on the Bills being able to make the Super Bowl, it appears to be getting bigger.
PFF's Zoltán Buday wrote an article on Friday ranking the top ten teams in the NFL with the biggest Super Bowl window. The Baltimore Ravens were fourth, and the Chiefs were third. Buffalo beat both by ranking second, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buday believes the defense might be holding the Bills back from having the largest Super Bowl window.
"Admittedly, plenty of question marks surround the Bills' defense going forward. Safeties Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp earned PFF overall grades below 60.0 in 2024, and the secondary lost cornerback Rasul Douglas. However, the 2024 season proved that even with less experienced players surrounding him, Josh Allen will have his offense playing at a level that can compete for championships. "
"So, while there was uncertainty going into the 2024 season, Buffalo's offense seemingly being set for years keeps the franchise's championship window open for the foreseeable future. The Bills' Super Bowl chances would just improve if they could get better on defense."
The Bills have made necessary moves to improve the secondary by bringing back two familiar faces: Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White. Buffalo is expected to go cornerback with their first three picks within the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As long as Allen is the quarterback of the franchise, the Bills will always be in the running to win the Super Bowl.
