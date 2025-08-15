ESPN Bet showcases James Cook contract vs other top backs in NFL
On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills came to terms on a contract extension with star running back James Cook. The NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns in 2024 signed a deal worth $46 million over four years.
That comes to an annual average of $11.5 million per season, which is lower than the $15 million Cook was said to be seeking this offseason. Of course, contracts aren't always cut and dried, but Cook is guaranteed $28.8 million with an out after three seasons.
No matter how you slice it, his deal is a win for the Bills. They keep their second-best offensive weapon and won't have to put everything on the shoulders of reigning MVP Josh Allen. On top of that, he makes less than some of the most notable backs in the game, as shown by ESPN Bet.
Cook will be seventh in the league in average annual salary, below 30-year-old Alvin Kamara, who averages $12.25 million. His annual average is $9.1 million below Saquon Barkley, who is the highest-paid running back in the league today.
While the deal is fair for Buffalo, it makes sense for Cook as well. He's still among the highest-paid in the league and is able to stay with a franchise he knows he can succeed with.
