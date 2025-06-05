Former Bills 'overachiever' predicted to make noise during 2025 minicamp
Mack Hollins became a fan favorite during his lone season with the Buffalo Bills, largely due to his pre-game fits and love of being barefoot.
He also made his share of plays for Buffalo, recording 378 yards and five touchdowns. It wasn't enough for Buffalo to bring him back but the New England Patriots were willing to sign him to a two-year deal.
Hollins will have more opportunities in New England, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports thinks he can be a go-to option for Drake Maye. He also named Hollins one of seven players capable of making noise in minicamp.
"A career overachiever whose personal quirks, like refusing to wear shoes whenever possible, often overshadow his ability to hang around the NFL as a quasi-starter, Hollins may not be the fastest, most imposing pass catcher on the block. He's a versatile warrior, however, earning the trust of quarterbacks across the league with scrappy jump-ball and special teams skills. It wouldn't be a shock at all if he emerges from the spring as one of Drake Maye's go-to outlets on the perimeter, even with bigger names like Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas in tow."
Fans weren't happy to see Hollins leave, and will surely feel worse about the loss if he does excel with one of their top rivals.
