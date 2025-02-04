Former Bills safety announces retirement from NFL via social media
"SO much LOVE and way too many THANKS! From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo, the goal was to leave an impact. That was one helluva dream. Onto the next. - M"
Those are Micah Hyde's words in his surprise retirement announcement this morning on Instagram. After an outstanding twelve year career -- both on and off the field -- there is no question, Micah. Mission accomplished.
Hyde was drafted by the Packers out of Iowa in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. His years in Green Bay were not guaranteed as Hyde made the team his first season as the fifth cornerback and a backup punt returner. However, he moved to safety in 2016 and Hyde found his home helping the Packers to the NFC championship game that season.
But it was the move to Buffalo that would send Hyde soaring. In what would be one his best free agent signings, first year general manager Brandon Beane signed Hyde to a five-year, $30 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.
Hyde started at free safety immediately, pairing with his defensive backfield mate, Jordan Poyer, to form one the best safety duos in the NFL. And it didn't take long for Hyde to make an impact when he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October 2017, after he recorded four interceptions in four games. An excellent tackler, Hyde was also a ball hawk, recording 22 picks over his career including 16 with the Bills - stats that earned the Ohio native Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and named a second-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021.
Hyde had his 2022 season cut short by a neck injury and while he came back 2023 to record 54 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two picks, he experienced several 'stingers' which limited his time. A free agent again, he sat out all of 2024, saying he didn't want to play for anyone but the Bills -- a desire that came true when Beane called him in December.
"Who better than Micah Hyde to have in your building," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said to BuffaloBills.com, "The most positive guy, team first and selfless...I said Micah, 'What about you just coming in here, being on practice squad and just pouring into the group?' We know what we expect, you know what our locker room is. Everyone would welcome him with open arms. To see the smiles on the faces when he came back in here."
Hyde effect on others will continue to be felt off the field as well as his foundation, Imagine for Youth, continues their mission to empower the youth and help them achieve a healthy, active and educated life, hosting countless events in Buffalo and Ohio including an annual softball game that will take place this year on Sunday, May 4th in Buffalo.