Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver could be linking up with Aaron Rodgers

A former Bills wideout might join forces with Aaron Rodgers.

Randy Gurzi

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing his 500th touchdown pass.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing his 500th touchdown pass. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Gabe Davis developed into an excellent deep threat for the Buffalo Bills.

Over four seasons, he recorded 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns on 163 receptions. That’s an impressive average of 16.7 yards per catch.

His best game as a pro took place in January 2023, when he had eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a narrow playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis parlayed his success in Buffalo into a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He unfortunately played in just 10 games due to a knee injury and was released during the offseason.

Davis has generated little interest, which is likely due to his health. That could change as he’s scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has been a rumored landing spot for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

After two frustrating seasons with the New York Jets, Rodgers has yet to sign with a new team but makes perfect sense with the Steelers. He might not be the elite passer he once was, but Rodgers is a far superior option to Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Davis could also join forces with DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers from Seattle. That’s not a bad receiving duo, which could help entice Rodgers to finally make his way to the Steel City.

Former Jaguars WR Gabe Davis before the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis before the game against the Green Bay Packers. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
