Super Bowl champion visiting Bills to potentially partner with Christian Benford
Cornerback has constantly been brought up as a position of need for the Buffalo Bills during NFL Draft season.
Buffalo let starting cornerback Rasul Douglas test the free agent market, which has not resulted in any team signing him yet. The Bills did make a move to bring in a cornerback, though, as they brought back former seventh-round pick Dane Jackson, who was released by the Carolina Panthers.
The NFL Draft is a little over a week away, with projections being that the Bills will select a cornerback within the first two rounds to replace Douglas and work alongside Christian Benford. There may, however, be another player in free agency who could take that spot.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that the Bills are bringing in former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for a free agent visit. Bradberry has a connection with Bills head coach Sean McDermott as McDermott coached Bradberry when the two were in Carolina together in 2016.
Bradberry missed all of 2024 with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in practice with the Eagles. He is entering his tenth season in the NFL, and he has racked up 478 tackles, 112 pass deflections, 19 interceptions, nine tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2022.
Benford is the unquestioned number one cornerback on the roster, but there have been questions about who will work the opposite side of him. Bradberry gives Buffalo experience in the secondary, but Buffalo shouldn't change its strategy of selecting a cornerback in the early rounds to develop behind them.
