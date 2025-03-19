Bills snag Top 5 ranking from PFF after free agency
The main wave of free agency frenzy has passed, and Mason Cameron of PFF ranked the Bills as a Top 5 team in the NFL in his post-free agency power rankings.
Buffalo came in fourth on the list, below the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions. They ranked just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, who were ranked fifth.
Cameron praised the Bills for being ahead of the curve on extensions for next year's free agent class, negotiating new contracts for Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, and Terrel Bernard. Furthermore, Josh Allen's new extension ensures he can "continue leading Buffalo's offense for years to come."
Cameron referenced the upgrades made at certain position groups despite notable departures. Replacing Mack Hollins and Von Miller with Joshua Palmer and Joey Bosa upgraded "key areas" of the team at wide receiver and edge rusher.
"While none of the additions are major needle movers individually, Buffalo assembled a strong group of role players to reinforce their roster," Cameron explained.
