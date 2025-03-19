Bills Central

Bills snag Top 5 ranking from PFF after free agency

Buffalo is behind only one AFC team in PFF's latest power rankings

Colin Richey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) with teammates prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The main wave of free agency frenzy has passed, and Mason Cameron of PFF ranked the Bills as a Top 5 team in the NFL in his post-free agency power rankings.

Buffalo came in fourth on the list, below the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions. They ranked just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, who were ranked fifth.

Cameron praised the Bills for being ahead of the curve on extensions for next year's free agent class, negotiating new contracts for Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, and Terrel Bernard. Furthermore, Josh Allen's new extension ensures he can "continue leading Buffalo's offense for years to come."

Joey Bosa
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cameron referenced the upgrades made at certain position groups despite notable departures. Replacing Mack Hollins and Von Miller with Joshua Palmer and Joey Bosa upgraded "key areas" of the team at wide receiver and edge rusher.

"While none of the additions are major needle movers individually, Buffalo assembled a strong group of role players to reinforce their roster," Cameron explained.

Joshua Palmer
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

