Gabe Davis makes 'easy decision' to re-join Bills for one 'super' reason
Gabe Davis has returned to the Buffalo Bills and was on the sideline during Thursday’s practice, speaking with a few familiar faces along with several new teammates.
During his time in the field house at One Bills Drive, Davis addressed the media, expressing his appreciation for his reunion with the team that drafted him.
The Bills wide receiver said it was an easy decision to rejoin his former team.
“Just with my injury and everything, having to jump into a season late, just felt like, already knowing the system, knowing the guys, just knowing the whole community here makes it a lot more easier for me in this transition,” said Davis. “I love a lot of these guys here. I love this team. I have a lot of history here, like I said before. Did a lot of great things here, and this was an easy decision.”
As far as his progress in a return from a season-ending knee injury, Davis said he is feeling good but would not put a timetable on when he planned to begin football activities with the team.
“I’m feeling pretty good. I feel like I’ll be out there soon,” said Davis. “Just talking it day by day right now and not really deciding when it’s gonna happen. It will just happen when it does. But I feel pretty good.”
During his time away from the Bills last season, which he spent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis said he didn’t have the opportunity to watch many games involving his former team. But his fondness for the city, its fan base and the organization never waned.
“Definitely wanted to come back and be a part of it,” he said. “That’s why I’m here. I know this team is special — it’s always been. Just trying to go and be a part of that team that gets a Super Bowl.”
When asked what has led to his love for the Bills and desire to make a comeback in Buffalo, Davis mentioned the familial atmosphere the organization has created since Sean McDermott took over as the team’s head coach.
“I feel like it’s a family here,” said the Bills wide receiver. “I got a solid group of guys here that I consistently can call my brother and know they’ll do anything for me. You just build so much here in such little time, but I don’t know — it’s not really a business around here. It’s like everybody’s connected from the top down. And it’s hard to find places like that.”
Davis will be placed on the team’s practice squad injured list for the first four weeks of the season, a period in which he will not be permitted to practice or play. He will be allowed, however, to participate with athletic trainers and in other football activities not on the practice or game field.
The 26-year-old pass catcher went into detail about his injury and subsequent recovery.
“Just never got back right, and last year I wasn’t able to run or cut the way I normally could or wanted to,” said Davis. “It definitely took a toll on me for sure because I was thinking that — it was something too major to do anything about it. Thought I was just going to have to keep pushing through it, and it would figure itself out. And then I ended up popping my whole knee, so that kind of answered the question for me, myself.
“I feel like this is just a reset and kind of start fresh, get healthy and get back to the guy I know I can be.”
As far as the plan for him moving forward: “We don’t really know yet. They’re putting a plan together for me to figure out what they think is best, but we’re still breaking it down and trying to figure it out.”
While it may be some time before we see Davis on the field, Bills Mafia seems excited to have a former fan favorite in the fold once again. And Davis seems just as happy to be back.
A match made in football heaven.
