Hallmark seeks extras in Buffalo for 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story'
It was announced earlier this offseason that the Buffalo Bills would be partnering with Hallmark for a film titled Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.
If that name sounds familiar, it's because Hallmark had a similar movie in 2024, called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. That film was received well enough for it to continue with another franchise.
When first announced, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin shared a video, letting fans know about the upcoming project. He also stated it would be part of the channel's 2025 Countdown to Christmas. That meant filming would begin soon, and now we know fans can get in on the action.
The team shared that Hallmark is looking for Buffalo area extras, and they have a link on their official website where you can apply.
According to the website, the entire movie will be shot around Buffalo, New York. They also state that Highmark Stadium, which is in its last year of use, will be one of the locations.
A start date for filming and a release date have yet to be announced.
