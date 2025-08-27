'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 focuses on Bills' roster cuts and personal player stories
The Buffalo Bills' run on HBO's "Hard Knocks" docuseries is nearly over, with only one more episode remaining. Many folks have complained about this season's show, calling it boring, but that's just the way the Bills want it.
As a fan, one should enjoy seeing the human side of many of these players, and Episode 4 showed us more of some of the players off the field.
The August 26 episode also gave a glimpse at some of the technology used to help Josh Allen and the quarterbacks.
Players who didn't make Bills' 53-man roster
Most fans by now know who made the roster and who didn't. Hard Knocks focused much of this episode on linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, quarterback Shane Buechele, wide receiver K.J. Hamler, running back Frank Gore Jr., and tight end Zach Davidson. Despite these players not making the Bills' 53-man roster, it's a strong possibility they return to the team on the practice squad.
Ciarlo's late arrival was a big reason he was waived. Had he been with the team since the beginning of the summer, there is a very good chance he could have played his way onto the team. He played well when given the opportunity and is a prime candidate for the Bills' practice squad. Also, who knew tight end Zach Davidson was such a good punter? Maybe he's playing the wrong position.
Advanced technology helps Bills' QBs
We all know that Josh Allen is different, but to hear Chris Hess, a biomechanics expert, talk about the difference between elite and "alien" confirms that Allen is truly on a different level. What typically takes quarterbacks months, Allen is correcting in a matter of a few reps, which is impressive. Imagine what quarterbacks from the past could learn from today's technology with biomechanics.
