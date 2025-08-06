Bills' Josh Allen earns flattering compliment from 'Hard Knocks' director
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates are the subject of HBO's latest edition of "Hard Knocks."
Bills training camp will be chronicled by HBO's camera crew as the producers tell the story of the team going into the upcoming season.
"Hard Knocks" director Pat Harris, who has worked on the show for many years in the past, declared Allen and the Bills as the best subject they have featured on the show.
There may be some bias from Harris considering he hails from Penfield, N.Y. and was the high school's quarterback during his time at the institution. That being said, it doesn't take away from the hype the Bills have surrounding them at training camp.
In the past, teams that had made the playoffs within the last two years were able to decline being on the show. After rules changed this offseason, the Bills were chosen as the league's subject for the annual documentary.
It shouldn't take rocket science to understand why the Bills were chosen as this year's "Hard Knocks" team.
Allen is the reigning most valuable player for the league and has led the Bills to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. Unfortunately, Buffalo has been bounced in the playoffs every year, including the AFC Championship back in January against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are responsible for four of the Bills' last five playoff eliminations, so training camp will be about how Buffalo can unseat Kansas City as the conference champion.
"Hard Knocks" airs Tuesdays on HBO until Sept. 2.
