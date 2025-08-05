4 Buffalo Bills we should be happy to watch during Hard Knocks premiere
The Buffalo Bills will be the focus of the NFL world on Tuesday night as HBO is set to air the first episode of Hard Knocks.
Since 2001, Hard Knocks has been a staple of the offseason, giving fans an inside look at NFL teams as they prepare for the season. For the first time in its run, the Bills were selected as the featured franchise, with camera crews following them around during camp at St. John Fisher University.
A five part series on HBO Max, episode 1 will air at 9:00 pm ET on August 5 and will play every week until September 2. Every year, a surprise player stands out as the most entertaining but until that player emerges, here are the four we should be most excited to see in episode 1.
Dion Dawkins, LT
A natural in front of the camera, Dion Dawkins is always entertaining — which led to his appearance on the Today Show. He’s also quick to make a joke, even though his fake goodbye to Buffalo during free agency might have given fans some unnecessary anxiety.
Dawkins is sure to be featured during the series, so don’t be surprised if he causes a laugh or two.
Tre’Davious White, CB
Not always thought of as the funniest player on the team, Tre’Davious White was recently seen goofing around with one of the young water boys at camp. His personality was on full display and we should see more of that during the series.
Josh Allen, QB
Josh Allen is always must-see when he’s on the field. One of the top players in the league, Allen is good for multiple highlights every game.
That’s only one reason to be excited to see him on Hard Knocks. The other is his sense of humor.
Allen is known for his dry sense of humor and the pranks he plays on teammates, and even one on Phil Mickelson. For anyone who wants to see that he can also be self-deprecating, check out his advertisement with New Era.
Keon Coleman, WR
Last, but definitely not least, is Keon Coleman. The second-year wide receiver is fighting to prove he’s worthy of the No. 1 wide receiver title, which should be a huge part of the show.
Coleman will make it even more entertaining thanks to his humor.
Whether it’s comparing his quarterback to Jesus or describing the cold in Buffalo, Coleman can turn any conversation into comedy. That should lead to some memorable moments during this show.
