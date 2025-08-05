How to watch Bills' debut on 'Hard Knocks' live stream along with subsequent episodes
While team brass may not have been thrilled, Buffalo Bills' fans have been buzzing since the spring when the NFL selected their beloved franchise to host HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary series.
Now, with training camp in full swing, the day has finally arrived.
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" premieres on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Four one hour-long episodes will follow on the next four Tuesdays with the finale slated for September 2.

"Try not to cuss as much. I mean, I know it's HBO, so I'm sure it goes on there if they want it to. At the same time, just making sure that anything that I say in there, my mom would be okay with," said Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP who married Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld in a May 31 ceremony.
Fans can get an inside look at Allen and his teammates by watching the five-part documentary series that closely follows the team throughout training camp. All five episodes will air on HBO while simultaneously available for live streaming on the HBO Max app. Subscription plans for HBO Max start at $9.99 per month.
It's the first time in the show's history, which dates back to 2001, that the Bills' organization is hosting the award-winning docuseries.
"My reaction? Do you know how loud I screamed?" said Dawkins when asked about the Bills being chosen as this summer's featured team. "I love it. I love it, but my reaction was excited, very, very excited."
'Hard Knocks' episode schedule
Episode 1 — Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 2 — Aug. 12. at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 3 — Aug. 19 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 4- Aug. 26 at 9:00 pm ET
Episode 5- Sep. 2 at 9:00 pm ET
