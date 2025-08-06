Bills defensive back named among NFL’s 20 most important second-year players
The Buffalo Bills made some big changes on defense this offseason. They added Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi to beef up their defensive line in free agency.
They also reunited with Tre’Davious White after he spent a year away from the franchise. He’s expected to help their secondary, as is first-round pick Maxwell Hairston.
That said, there’s a returning player who is arguably even more vital to their defense in 2025.
Safety Cole Bishop was expected to make an impact as a rookie, but an offseason shoulder injury slowed his progress. Entering his sophomore season, he’s expected to start alongside Taylor Rapp and ESPN’s Ben Solak says he’s one of the 20 most important second-year players.
”This offseason, Bishop has had an uninterrupted summer as the starter opposite Rapp. Though the film on Bishop was often unforgiving last season, he brings something that the Bills' room lacked in 2024: speed. Rapp is best in the box, and his running mate must offer complementary range in the deep area of the field. Hamlin was not a rangy player; Bishop is.” - Solak, ESPN
That might sound like a lot to put on Bishop’s shoulders, but his range is exactly what this defense lacked in 2024.
If the second-round pick from Utah is able to reach his potential, the Bills’ defense would be greatly improved against the pass.
