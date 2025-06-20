Bills' second-year DE tabs 3 breakout candidates from 'talented' 2024 draft class
Three of his rookie teammates experienced injury-related interruptions during the 2024 Buffalo Bills' season.
With the page now turned to 2025, however, fifth-round defensive end Javon Solomon suggests all three are poised for breakouts in Year 2.
"I think my class, first of all, is so talented. From head to toe, we're a talented group," said Solomon, who was the No. 168 overall selection in 2024.
Appearing on One Bills Live after June minicamp practice, Solomon chose to highlight wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and offensive tackle Tylan Grable as "likely to make a second-year leap."
"For starters, I think Keon has shown a lot," said Solomon.
Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection, received criticism for his performance after coming back from a mid-season wrist injury. The 6-foot-4 deep threat has apparently bulked up heading into his second NFL season, and he recently earned praise from MVP quarterback Josh Allen. After averaging a massive 19.2 yards per reception as a rookie, Coleman looks to improve his 50.9 percent catch rate.
"Carter has really been working really hard. He got hurt last season, so he's really looking for a bounce," said Solomon.
Carter, a late third-rounder, suffered a Week 7 wrist injury that required surgery and made him unavailable until Week 14. He accounted for 5.0 tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hits over 315 defensive snaps, but was inactive during the postseason. Still, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane sounded like Carter is very much a part of the plans in 2025.
"Even guys like Grable, [he] has been working hard even to work on his technique to excel, learning from the older guys. We got great tackles, Dion [Dawkins], Spence [Brown]. I think he's been taking the step and learning those directions," said Solomon.
After being drafted at No. 204 overall, Grable immediately made his presence felt. In fact, the Bills liked what they saw enough to make the rookie active on gamedays as the primary backup tackle, leapfrogging Ryan Van Demark. A Week 3 abdominal injury landed Grable on Injured Reserve until December. He returned to game action as a starter in the regular season finale.
