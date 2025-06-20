Bills Central

Bills' second-year DE tabs 3 breakout candidates from 'talented' 2024 draft class

Buffalo Bills' fifth-rounder Javon Solomon is confident in three fellow second-year players to bounce back after rookie injuries

Ralph Ventre

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three of his rookie teammates experienced injury-related interruptions during the 2024 Buffalo Bills' season.

With the page now turned to 2025, however, fifth-round defensive end Javon Solomon suggests all three are poised for breakouts in Year 2.

"I think my class, first of all, is so talented. From head to toe, we're a talented group," said Solomon, who was the No. 168 overall selection in 2024.

Appearing on One Bills Live after June minicamp practice, Solomon chose to highlight wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and offensive tackle Tylan Grable as "likely to make a second-year leap."

"For starters, I think Keon has shown a lot," said Solomon.

RELATED: Keon Coleman goes off, dominates Damar Hamlin celebrity basketball game

Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection, received criticism for his performance after coming back from a mid-season wrist injury. The 6-foot-4 deep threat has apparently bulked up heading into his second NFL season, and he recently earned praise from MVP quarterback Josh Allen. After averaging a massive 19.2 yards per reception as a rookie, Coleman looks to improve his 50.9 percent catch rate.

"Carter has really been working really hard. He got hurt last season, so he's really looking for a bounce," said Solomon.

TRENDING: Humble Josh Allen downplays MVP performance while emphasizing his 'only focus'

Carter, a late third-rounder, suffered a Week 7 wrist injury that required surgery and made him unavailable until Week 14. He accounted for 5.0 tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hits over 315 defensive snaps, but was inactive during the postseason. Still, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane sounded like Carter is very much a part of the plans in 2025.

DeWayne Carter (90) heads towards Q
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) heads towards New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Even guys like Grable, [he] has been working hard even to work on his technique to excel, learning from the older guys. We got great tackles, Dion [Dawkins], Spence [Brown]. I think he's been taking the step and learning those directions," said Solomon.

RELATED: Bills' swing tackle earns NFL superlative on 'best luxury players' list

After being drafted at No. 204 overall, Grable immediately made his presence felt. In fact, the Bills liked what they saw enough to make the rookie active on gamedays as the primary backup tackle, leapfrogging Ryan Van Demark. A Week 3 abdominal injury landed Grable on Injured Reserve until December. He returned to game action as a starter in the regular season finale.

Tylan Grable (68
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News