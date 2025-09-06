Bills Central

Bills' ability to correct defensive inefficiency crucial to Week 1 outcome vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills' defense struggled in one specific area throughout the 2024 season, especially when facing the Baltimore Ravens

Ralph Ventre

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills weren't particularly effective in such situations last season while the Baltimore Ravens were the NFL's best on the other side.

The Bills' defense ranked 29th in the NFL, allowing opponents to convert 43.78 percent of third-down attempts throughout the 2024 season. The Ravens' offense moved the chains on nearly half of its third downs, ranking third overall.

When these two AFC juggernauts meet in the Sunday Night Football season opener on September 7 at Highmark Stadium, third-down details could prove to be the difference. In fact, Sports Illustrated's national writer Matthew Verderame suggests it will be.

SI identified six of the week's biggest NFL games and examined the matchups that will define them. Naturally, the Sunday Night Football showdown made the list, and Verderame chose "Ravens’ offense vs. Bills’ defense on third down" as the critical matchup to watch.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts to not getting the two-point conversion attempt during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verderame noted the great third-down success that the Ravens experienced throughout two head-to-head games against the Bills last year. Baltimore's offense continued its drives on 63.9 percent of third downs. While the Ravens won the Week 4 regular season meeting by a 35-10 margin, the Bills squeaked out a 27-25 victory in the playoffs.

"To win on the road Sunday night, the Ravens must continue their third-down dominance. Last year, Baltimore ranked third in the category at 48.2%, trailing only the Buccaneers and Chiefs. Against the Bills, they were a combined 12-of-19 (63.1%) ... If the Ravens can maintain their excellence on third down and protect the football, they will likely win. But if Sean McDermott’s defense can find a few more stops and perhaps steal a possession, the Bills could start 1–0." — Matthew Verderame

RELATED: Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'

Third-down performance is definitely area where the Bills need to improve during the second season under defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. With a healthy Matt Milano back in the linebacking corps and a revamped defensive line, Buffalo may be better equipped to win more often on third down this fall.

Apparently, Verderame needs to see it first as the SI scribe picked the Ravens to post a 30-27 victory over the Bills in Week 1.

Bills' rookie DTs
Bills rookie defensive tackles Deone Walker, 96, and T.J. Sanders, 98, square off during drills during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News