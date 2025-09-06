Bills' ability to correct defensive inefficiency crucial to Week 1 outcome vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills weren't particularly effective in such situations last season while the Baltimore Ravens were the NFL's best on the other side.
The Bills' defense ranked 29th in the NFL, allowing opponents to convert 43.78 percent of third-down attempts throughout the 2024 season. The Ravens' offense moved the chains on nearly half of its third downs, ranking third overall.
When these two AFC juggernauts meet in the Sunday Night Football season opener on September 7 at Highmark Stadium, third-down details could prove to be the difference. In fact, Sports Illustrated's national writer Matthew Verderame suggests it will be.
SI identified six of the week's biggest NFL games and examined the matchups that will define them. Naturally, the Sunday Night Football showdown made the list, and Verderame chose "Ravens’ offense vs. Bills’ defense on third down" as the critical matchup to watch.
Verderame noted the great third-down success that the Ravens experienced throughout two head-to-head games against the Bills last year. Baltimore's offense continued its drives on 63.9 percent of third downs. While the Ravens won the Week 4 regular season meeting by a 35-10 margin, the Bills squeaked out a 27-25 victory in the playoffs.
"To win on the road Sunday night, the Ravens must continue their third-down dominance. Last year, Baltimore ranked third in the category at 48.2%, trailing only the Buccaneers and Chiefs. Against the Bills, they were a combined 12-of-19 (63.1%) ... If the Ravens can maintain their excellence on third down and protect the football, they will likely win. But if Sean McDermott’s defense can find a few more stops and perhaps steal a possession, the Bills could start 1–0." — Matthew Verderame
RELATED: Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'
Third-down performance is definitely area where the Bills need to improve during the second season under defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. With a healthy Matt Milano back in the linebacking corps and a revamped defensive line, Buffalo may be better equipped to win more often on third down this fall.
Apparently, Verderame needs to see it first as the SI scribe picked the Ravens to post a 30-27 victory over the Bills in Week 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —