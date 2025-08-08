Bills' QB Josh Allen chimes in on James Cook contract dispute
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook held out of his fourth straight practice on Thursday amidst contract disputes. At the podium, Josh Allen shared his thoughts on Cook's absence.
"It's no doubt that I, we all, want him out there with us. I've got no say in what goes on behind closed doors. I'm a big advocate of everybody getting theirs and getting paid. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do," he explained.
Allen explained that Cook is far from the only player to be missing practice, with a long list of injured players limited or not participating in drills throughout camp.
"Guys going out, it's no different than Khalil [Shakir] being out with an ankle. Guys are stepping up and making plays."
The new opportunities for Buffalo's second and third string backs have allowed Allen to work on his chemistry with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.
"It's good for Ray to get some of these reps, and getting on the same page with Ty again, who I think is the best third-down back in the game. It just gives them a couple more opportunities," said Allen.
The reigning NFL MVP was candid about wanting his RB1 back on the field. "James is who he is, and he's one of the best running backs in the league. You'd be crazy not to say we don't want him out there. We desperately want him out there with us, and hopefully something can get done."
Allen concluded, "At the end of the day there's this huge business piece to this game. It's the hardest part. A lot of people don't understand it...This is generational stuff. It's wealth for you and your family. It's not a small chunk of change. Making sure that he's healthy and still going through the mental reps, he's still doing that. He's a pro, and he knows what he's doing."
