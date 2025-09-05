Bills' Josh Allen doubling-down on bizarre TD celebration plan
Bills Mafia, get ready for the "Fat Perez." Better late than never.
After breaking his promise to a golf buddy during the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen is doubling-down on a wacky touchdown celebration this season. If Allen scores a rushing touchdown Sunday night in the much-anticipated opener against the Baltimore Ravens, fans at Highmark Stadium and a national TV audience might be treated to something new.
“Every time I score, I wing it," Allen said in a recent interview. "But the first rushing touchdown that I get hopefully this year, God willing, I’m doing the Fat Perez Euro Step.”
MORE: Bills, Ravens face questions at same important spot entering Sunday night showdown
We thought Allen's new partnership with Snickers was bizarre - "Caramel Buffalo" sauce, anyone? - but his homage to "Fat Perez" might top it. The inspiration for Allen's first TD dance is Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe, the star of a popular YouTube channel.
An avid golfer himself, Allen has played a round or two with Stubbe and last year made a vow to mimic the "Fat Perez Euro Step" after a touchdown. But after forgetting in 2024, Allen says he'll make good on his word.
MORE: Josh Allen teams up with Snickers for the weirdest collab ever
“I owed him one," Allen said. "He beat me in a match last year, in golf, so I promised him I would do it. And then when I score, like, your mind just kind of blacks out, you know. Unless you’re like practicing something, you forget it, and I didn’t do it last year.”
Allen should get plenty of chances to show off his moves, as he scored 12 rushing touchdowns last season on his way to winning MVP. In his seven-year career he has 65 scores on the ground. He ran for touchdowns in the Bills' playoff win over the Ravens last January.
Here's hoping we see plenty of "Fat Perez" celebrations Sunday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —