'Top 10 Power Couples' list bafflingly excludes Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Cue the blinking-eyes guy GIF.
There's a Top 10 list of sports power couples, and Buffalo Bills' newlywed quarterback Josh Allen is not on it.
Bleacher Report unveiled its "Top 10 Celebrity Power Couples in the Sports World" list, and the only requirement was that one half of the pairing "has to be in the sports world." With that being the case, one would think the reigning NFL MVP, who is married to a critically-acclaimed Hollywood actress with an empire of her own, would have a place somewhere within the Top 10.
Somehow, Allen and Hailee Steinfeld failed to make the cut. Meanwhile, fading quarterback Russell Wilson and his recording artist wife, Ciara, rank as the No. 7 overall power couple.
Even more puzzling, Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman rank ahead of Wilson and Ciara. Shelton has yet to advance to the final round of a major tennis championship, and Rodman, who is being billed as the next great USWNT forward, is only 23 years old. Both still have a lot to prove in their respective disciplines.
On the other hand, Allen is the only man in NFL history to record 40+ touchdowns five years in a row, and he can't even sniff the list? Not to mention, his exploits on the golf course and his multitude of partnerships as a pitchman for everything from Gatorade sports drink to Natrol sleep aid.
As for Steinfeld, who boasts nearly 21 million followers on Instagram, her recent film "Sinners" has reportedly grossed more than $365 million worldwide since its April release.
While Allen and Steinfeld likely aren't losing any sleep over not being included, it's hard to take the author Lee Escbedo's list seriously.
Bleacher Report's 'Top 10 Celebrity Power Couples'
10. Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
9. Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson
8. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
7. Ciara and Russell Wilson
6. Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
5. Stephen and Ayesha Curry
4. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
2. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
1. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods
