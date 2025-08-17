Buffalo Bills urged to release former top 35 draft pick before Week 1
The Buffalo Bills used a committee approach at the receiver position in 2024. Khalil Shakir led the way with 76 receptions for 821 yards, with no one else recording more than 44 receptions.
No. 2 in terms of yardage was rookie Keon Coleman, who had 556 yards and four touchdowns on just 29 receptions.
Understandably, this led to calls for help at the position in the offseason. Buffalo responded by signing Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency. While neither is a prototypical WR1, they've both shown flashes in the past. Moore was also the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets.
Despite his draft status and the Bills' lack of talent, Moore is still the player Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport says Buffalo should release in 2025. He states that Moore won't make an impact, despite the occasional show of talent.
"It might seem odd to declare a wide receiver for a team that isn't exactly swimming in talent at the position a cut candidate. However, the reality is Elijah Moore won't be making an impact for the Bills in 2025," Davenport said.
"Yes, he has shown the occasional flash over four NFL seasons. But he hasn't impressed in camp, didn't catch a pass in Buffalo's first preseason game and is stuck on the Bills depth chart behind Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel—at least."
Davenport adds that Buffalo would have to eat $1.75 million by releasing Moore, but could be spared that if he signs with another team.
