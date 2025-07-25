Phil Mickelson makes Bills' season prediction in line with Josh Allen's golf game
Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has improved an area of his golf game and that can only mean one thing: Super Bowl confirmed.
Allen touched on his golf game on Thursday and revealed that he has managed to improve his putting with an assist from golf great Phil Mickelson.
"Putting," Allen said when asked what part of his golf game got better. "Putting was a big improvement in my game."
"Phil Mickelson. I got to play with him and John Rahm. Early, like in March or April, it was me and Jon versus Phil and Grant on their YouTube Channel," Allen added. "And Phil gave me a little putting lesson and ever since he gave me that, I've been rolling the rock pretty good."
After catching wind of Allen's comments, Mickelson took to X to confirm that, as a result of Allen's improvement, the Bills are going to win the Super Bowl this year.
"Looks like this is the year the Bills win it all," Mickelson wrote.
Allen told GQ's Tyler Chin earlier this month that "I'm playing really well right now, probably the best I've played in my life" when asked about his golf game and noted how he sends videos to his famous golf buddies to get their feedback.
Allen noted that he looks forward to the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, but once that's over, it's all business.
"As soon as that’s done, I put away the clubs for the season, so I don’t really play much during the year, especially in Buffalo because the weather is not too great," Allen said.
"Every offseason, it feels like I’m starting from scratch. But I feel like I’m in a good spot right now," he added.
It has been quite the year for Allen. On top of improving his golf game, he won the MVP award in February and married actress Hailee Steinfeld in May.
Now all that's left is that Super Bowl.
