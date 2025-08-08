Reigning NFL DPOTY names least favorite QBs to face, and Josh Allen is Top 5
The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year made an appearance with the Athletic's Scoop City, and the host asked him to name his Top 5 quarterbacks he least wants to face.
Unsurprisingly, Denver Broncos' cornerback Patrick Surtain started with Kansas City Chiefs' field general Patrick Mahomes, whom he faces twice per year during the regular season.
Surtain continued, in no particular order, with the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, and lastly Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. When talking about Allen, Surtain said, "Josh coming off an MVP year. I mean, he's been that guy."
Surtain saw Josh Allen up close last season during the playoffs in a game dominated by Allen and the Bills. Allen threw for 272 yards, threw two touchdowns, and added another 46 yards on the ground. Surtain did not have any pass breakups in that game or any interceptions. His stat line was comprised of five total tackles.
Hearing the vast opinions this offseason, leading up to the new season, is significantly different from what we were hearing at this time last year, ranging from being voted most overrated to being considered one of the best in the NFL. Some analysts and fans alike are beginning to see Allen as the top quarterback in the league. How far have we come from just 12 months ago?
The Bills are just about a month from the start of the new season. Allen and the Bills are expected to accomplish great things this year. Allen is one of the favorites to win the league MVP again, and the Bills are a favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
