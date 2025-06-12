Bills second-year wide receiver named top breakout candidate by PFF
Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman was on pace to have a successful rookie campaign in 2024, before injuries caused him to miss four games. PFF's Bradley Locker believes Coleman can take a significant step in his second season, being named to his All-Breakout Team for the 2025 season.
On pace to record 38 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns, the 33rd overall pick finished with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season.
Locker explains that Coleman, "amassed a 68.8 PFF receiving grade with 1.55 yards per route run in his inaugural season. Considering the Bills also traded for Amari Cooper in October, the fact that the former Florida State stud still finished second among Buffalo wideouts in targets is encouraging in and of itself."
The Bills lost two of their primary WRs in the offseason, with Mack Hollins signing with the Patriots and Amari Cooper still available in free agency. Hollins and Cooper combined for 82 targets, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Quintin Morris added an extra 17, leaving 99 vacant targets for Josh Allen's weapons in 2025. The signings of Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore are an attempt to offset the loss, but it's clear Buffalo is depending on Coleman to take on a bigger role during his sophomore campaign.
One way Coleman can carve out a bigger role for himself is cleaning up his catch rate. Locker adds, "his 13.5% drop rate was the eighth-highest among receivers with 50-plus targets." What didn't help his rookie drop rate was his lack of separation, sitting "in the 0th percentile in separation rate and the second percentile against single coverage."
Locker's receiver core for his All-Breakout Team included Coleman and fellow 2024 draft pick Rome Odunze, expecting them to join Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr, and Ladd McConkey as some of the top receivers in the league all from the same class.
