Bills second-year wide receiver named top breakout candidate by PFF

The former 33rd overall pick could be in line for an increase in production in his second season

Colin Richey

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) looks at a an official and points at a spot before lining up on the line of scrimmage during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) looks at a an official and points at a spot before lining up on the line of scrimmage during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman was on pace to have a successful rookie campaign in 2024, before injuries caused him to miss four games. PFF's Bradley Locker believes Coleman can take a significant step in his second season, being named to his All-Breakout Team for the 2025 season.

On pace to record 38 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns, the 33rd overall pick finished with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season.

Locker explains that Coleman, "amassed a 68.8 PFF receiving grade with 1.55 yards per route run in his inaugural season. Considering the Bills also traded for Amari Cooper in October, the fact that the former Florida State stud still finished second among Buffalo wideouts in targets is encouraging in and of itself."

Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball after catching a pass during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills lost two of their primary WRs in the offseason, with Mack Hollins signing with the Patriots and Amari Cooper still available in free agency. Hollins and Cooper combined for 82 targets, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Quintin Morris added an extra 17, leaving 99 vacant targets for Josh Allen's weapons in 2025. The signings of Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore are an attempt to offset the loss, but it's clear Buffalo is depending on Coleman to take on a bigger role during his sophomore campaign.

One way Coleman can carve out a bigger role for himself is cleaning up his catch rate. Locker adds, "his 13.5% drop rate was the eighth-highest among receivers with 50-plus targets." What didn't help his rookie drop rate was his lack of separation, sitting "in the 0th percentile in separation rate and the second percentile against single coverage."

Locker's receiver core for his All-Breakout Team included Coleman and fellow 2024 draft pick Rome Odunze, expecting them to join Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr, and Ladd McConkey as some of the top receivers in the league all from the same class.

Keon Coleman
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) during the first half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

