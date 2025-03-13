Bills Keon Coleman reflects with Carmelo Anthony on lessons from a 'rookie rollercoaster'
The first season is in the books for Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman, which can best be described as a "rookie rollercoaster."
2024 NFL Draft
After the Bills decided to forgo a round one selection, instead traded back out of the first round for additional draft picks, Coleman was selected by Buffalo with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Coleman was was widely viewed as a promising, but raw prospect coming out of Florida State.
Bills QB Josh Allen scouted Coleman in college, and suggested that the Bills front office target Coleman in the 2024 draft.
“When I was going through his college tape, I thought he was kind of a mix between like a Michael Thomas and a Dez Bryant,” Allen said. “Obviously big guy, great body control, and I think Dez and Michael Thomas have that great body control. I think he’s up there with them."
“I think he’s the best body control that I’ve seen in terms of running to the right, jumping off his right and getting left, and then running left side, jumping off his left, and getting right. I think that’s his basketball background. But again, he’s 6-foot-4, I think he plays faster than what his 40 [yard dash] time said. I know everybody knocks him for that, but he’s a gamer, too, and he loves the game of football. I’m excited to throw to him.”
Coleman finished his 2023 season in Tallahassee with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. His collegiate tape stuck out to Allen, but it wasn’t until the rookie arrived at One Bills Drive that Allen (and the rest of the Buffalo fan base) started to understand Coleman's unique personality.
Coleman's 2024 Season
Coleman was expected to be slotted in as a starter alongside Khalil Shakir to provide big-play capabilities by making contested catches. Coleman finished with a solid 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, but missed several games and was limited with a significant wrist injury.
Coleman reflected on his rookie season while appearing on “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” and shared some perspective on his first year in Buffalo.
“Be where your feet are. Hold yourself even to a different level when it comes to accountability and discipline. [I've] got to step even higher.”
“After my first two games, my expectations was (high). I like to manage that because I have to be realistic. They didn't go the way that I wanted to go, but I'm thinking about too much other stuff." Coleman said.
Coleman missed time due to a hand/wrist injury he suffered in November against the Dolphins. That injury would cost him four games, but he still found a way to make himself valuable over the stretch run with 7 catches and 1 touchdown over the final four games.
From December until the end of the regular season, Coleman had six catches of 10+ yards including a 64-yarder against the Lions. He was a non-factor during the postseason with just three receptions for 22 yards over three playoff games.
As we look to 2025, with Bills receivers Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper leaving Buffalo in free agency, Coleman must take a more significant step in season two. His mature approach to focus, accountability and discipline should lead to better success in 2025.
