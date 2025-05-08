What draft experts are saying about new Buffalo Bills DT Deone Walker
The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense during the 2025 NFL draft, with their first five selections going to that side of the ball. Two of those players were from Kentucky, with their first pick being spent on cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
In Round 4, they went for another Wildcat, this time taking defensive tackle Deone Walker at No. 109. Walker provides the Bills a massive human being at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds.
He moves much better than his size indicates, but was inconsistent during his collegiate career. That said, let's check on Walker's scouting reports to see what type of player Buffalo is getting.
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
"A defensive lineman with rare traits, Walker might require a heavier lean on projection over tape. He’s tight-hipped and too upright to really sink in and command the gaps as an even-front defensive tackle. His success rate rises once he’s able to kick out wider in the alignment and engage in more man-to-man battles. Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts. The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor."
Bleacher Report
"With his combination of upper body strength and size, Walker can win at the point of attack to be hard to move as a run defender against one-on-one blocks and can collapse the pocket when bull rushing. He's also flashed an impressive swim move and shown the ability to use his quickness to win as a pass-rusher and defeat blocks against the run."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker is a supersized, athletic big man who plays in the heart of the defensive front. Walker exploded in 2023 with big-time sack numbers despite his massive frame, but in reality, his value as an NFL talent should be much more rooted in how he can continue to expand his game as a run defender."
The consensus seems to be that Walker, who has a background in basketball, is far more athletic than most 331-pounders. The problem is that his tape was much better in 2023 than 2024.
Walker admitted during the pre-draft process that he played with a back injury during his final season, so Buffalo could have landed a steal.
