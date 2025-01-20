NFL analyst begs officials to stop penalizing Buffalo Bills tackle for great technique
The inconsistent calls from NFL on-field officials has been a heated topic of fan and media conversation all season. During the Buffalo Bills showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, there were a few questionable calls, but one in particular that was impactful to the game and drew the ire of former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.
Bills OT Dion Dawkins was at the wrong end of a call this weekend. Dawkins used the 'snatch technique' by swatting at outside linebacker David Ojabo's arms which knocked him off balance and to the ground. Dawkins was called for a hold, which negated a completion from Josh Allen to Curtis Samuel for 8 yards.
"Oh, that is not a hold at all Jim (Nantz)," Romo said. "He just swipes his hands down. A little trap technique which is like when you try to put your hands on and you swipe them down. That's a terrible call."
The penalty pushed the Bills back and stalled the drive, after a key interception on Lamar Jackson.
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has used the move in question before and was flagged before for holding. Baldinger took to X and stated, "PLEASE PULEEZE; you cannot "FLAG" great technique. This cannot be a hold against an OL when they use great technique." The snatch technique is something taught by Bills Offensive Line Coach Aaron Kromer.
In the Bills Ravens game, the questionable calls benefitted both sides. While Dawkins was called for a holding penalty on that play, the Bills benefited from an impactful penalty call when a Ravens corner, and former Bill, Tre'Davious White was called for a pass interference against Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The Bills earned a victory over the Ravens, and a date with the Kansas City Chiefs next week in the AFC title game. The narrative for a while now, is the Chiefs have the officials in their back pocket. The Houston Texans didn't hold back last week after getting beat by the Chiefs, and the number of penalty calls that benefitted the Chiefs. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson had harsh words for the officials claiming the Texans knew they would be up against not only the Chiefs, but the officials too.
Fans like to point the finger at the officials when their team loses, but the inconstancy in officiating is a league-wide issue. It's not specific to the Chiefs, or any one team. It's specific to the league, which must invest in additional training for their referees and better utilization of available technology.