Bills Dion Dawkins is 'tired of all the bickering and talk' and Bills doubters
Despite being undefeated at home in 2024, the Buffalo Bills were the underdogs at home Sunday night as the Baltimore Ravens were favored by 1.5 points in the divisional round matchup in Buffalo.
This week the Bills defensive line was continuously questioned as to whether they were big enough and tough enough, and whether could stop Ravens' RB Derrick Henry and the Ravens rushing attack. Henry rushed for 1921 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season, including 199 yards in a week 4 thrashing of the Bills.
Despite a unbelievable record setting season, Bills QB Josh Allen is not expected to win the NFL MVP award. The MVP is expected to be given to the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who has already been awarded the 2024 Associated Press MVP. The AP voters are similar to those who vote on the NFL MVP.
None of that negative talk mattered to the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Ravens 27-25 to advance within one win of the Super Bowl. The Bills will face the Kansas Chiefs next week in the AFC Championship.
Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was his usually animated self after the Ravens game, declaring that he was "tired of all the bickering and talk...Josh Alen is the MVP."
Dawkins was respectful of reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, declaring that "two gladiators fought today." referring to Jackson and Allen, but "I'm just thankful that my quarterback was victorious."
Dawkins disputed some talk in the media that the Bills offense was one dimensional and simplistic, stating, "we've seen everything in the media - that we have a simple gameplan and that we are simple to beat....The Buffalo Bills are one step closer. We have not done nuttin yet. We still have to finish, but we're that much closer (to the Super Bowl)."
He acknowledged that he was prepared to play overtime, when Jackson drove the Ravens down the field and scored with 1:44 remaining, "we prepared that all week." Fortunately for Buffalo, the Ravens game tying two point conversion failed when TE Mark Andrews surprisingly dropped a Jackson pass.
When questioned by NFL Network Reporter Cameron Wolfe about why facing the Chiefs in the playoffs this year would be different then the 3 prior playoff loses to Kansas City, Dawkins replied that "the energy is right. We've got to beat them again, referring to the Bills November 17th, 2024 regular season 31-20 victory over the Chiefs this year.
"We'll see who ends with a W in a week. If you're not watching Josh Allen being protected by Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown and the Bills offensive line... What Chu Doing?"
