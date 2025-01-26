Bills coach Sean McDermott joins Bills postseason-recognition snub list
The Buffalo Bills made it clear that they feel slighted by the league and those who vote for the various seasonal awards. It's become a rallying cry of the players, "All year this team has heard we got no talent, we're too small, we can't stop the run, we're not good enough to compete. We just put our heads down and worked hard", said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed this sentiment as well, and the team has become a tighter group, a family as a result of this feeling throughout the locker. Left tackle Dion Dawkins voiced his displeasure a couple of weeks ago when he was snubbed by the All-Pro voters. Dawkins, "I love to continue to prove why I'm the best. I didn't make All-Pro, I didn't make second team, but I'm All-Pro for my team, and that's all that matters". Players will always find a way to generate motivation, but the talk this past summer and throughout this season has lit an obvious fire.
This disrespect and award snubs continued when the NFL announced the finalist for the Coach of the Year. The list did not include McDermott, but he clearly should be a finalist. This team had zero first-team All-Pro and only one second-team All-Pro selection, and only two Pro Bowlers, Allen and Dawkins. Yet the Bills finished the regular season with 13 wins, dominated the AFC East, and secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
No first-team All-Pros, and two Pro Bowl players. But 13 regular season wins. The coach wasn't any good either?
A lot of the team's success can be attributed to Allen, but maybe more to McDermott. Despite McDermott leading the Bills to the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons and five consecutive division crowns, he's never been named for coach of the year, but was close in 2020, finishing second in voting. This is crazy too considering he has the second most wins in a head coach's first eight seasons (86) and became only the fifth coach in NFL history with five consecutive seasons of 11 or more wins. This is just more fuel to the fire that burns brightly in the collective hearts of this Bills team.