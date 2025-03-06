Bills Central

Bills could sign $12 million 'perfect match' to catch passes from Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills could add a wide receiver to complement the offense in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) gestures during warm ups before a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) gestures during warm ups before a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are in need of supplying Josh Allen with the tools to not just win a Most Valuable Player award, but a Super Bowl as well.

That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggests that the Bills should sign New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in free agency.

"Both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins will hit the market, and while the Bills invested in Keon Coleman in the first round last year, they’ll seemingly want more firepower on the outside. Slayton’s profile aligns with that," Locker writes.

"Among receivers with 30 or more targets last year, all three aforementioned Bills players ranked in the top 41 in average depth of target. Slayton (13.7 yards) was also on the list, even if 2024 proved to be a trying year (59.9 PFF receiving grade). However, those struggles were mostly due to a 15.2% drop rate, as Slayton still ranked in the 60th percentile in separation rate against single coverage and in the 79th percentile in contested-catch rate.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick chases.
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) chases during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"In a top-heavy free-agent receiver class, the 28-year-old Slayton might fetch more than the Bills can afford, as they currently sit around $10 million over the cap. But if the team can pull off some financial maneuvering (by cutting Von Miller, perhaps), adding Slayton would mesh with Josh Allen and the rest of the offense."

Slayton, 28, caught a career-high 50 passes for 770 yards last season with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock throwing to him. If he were to upgrade and change that with Allen, Slayton could find himself in a winning situation for the first time in his career.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II was charged with a foul against New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) was charged with a foul during this play in the end zone against New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86), Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. On the next play the Giants were able to score their first touchdown of the game. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

