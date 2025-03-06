Bills could sign $12 million 'perfect match' to catch passes from Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are in need of supplying Josh Allen with the tools to not just win a Most Valuable Player award, but a Super Bowl as well.
That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggests that the Bills should sign New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in free agency.
"Both Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins will hit the market, and while the Bills invested in Keon Coleman in the first round last year, they’ll seemingly want more firepower on the outside. Slayton’s profile aligns with that," Locker writes.
"Among receivers with 30 or more targets last year, all three aforementioned Bills players ranked in the top 41 in average depth of target. Slayton (13.7 yards) was also on the list, even if 2024 proved to be a trying year (59.9 PFF receiving grade). However, those struggles were mostly due to a 15.2% drop rate, as Slayton still ranked in the 60th percentile in separation rate against single coverage and in the 79th percentile in contested-catch rate.
"In a top-heavy free-agent receiver class, the 28-year-old Slayton might fetch more than the Bills can afford, as they currently sit around $10 million over the cap. But if the team can pull off some financial maneuvering (by cutting Von Miller, perhaps), adding Slayton would mesh with Josh Allen and the rest of the offense."
Slayton, 28, caught a career-high 50 passes for 770 yards last season with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock throwing to him. If he were to upgrade and change that with Allen, Slayton could find himself in a winning situation for the first time in his career.
