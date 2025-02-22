Bills Central

Bills urged to trade Day 3 draft pick for veteran wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills could make a small trade that could go a long way towards re-shaping their offense around Josh Allen.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills need to get Josh Allen another weapon to work with on the offensive side.

It remains to be seen how the Bills will find it, whether it be through the draft, free agency or trade market, as general manager Brandon Beane may have to get creative.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Bills should "add a veteran wide receiver on the cheap."

"Cooper is now set to become a free agent, so the Bills could be right back where they started. The New York Jets (Davante Adams) and Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill) aren't likely to make a trade inside the division, but there are some veteran wideouts who could be available for a Day 3 pick," Davenport writes.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16).
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the second half against at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"None of Christian Kirk's $15.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract is guaranteed, so getting the 28-year-old to redo his deal shouldn't be a problem. The same goes for Tyler Lockett in Seattle.

"With both players likely to be cut anyway, their teams would presumably jump at getting even a modest return in a trade."

The Bills could make a trade to ensure that they get the player that they want. If, however, a Kirk or Lockett is cut, the Bills could sign the vet for cheaper, opening up avenues to add players in other positions of need. It could also save the team from burning a late-round draft pick.

That being said, the Bills can't be skimpy about getting a new wide receiver. Buffalo needs one more big target and it shouldn't act cheap in finding him this offseason.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13).
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) who can’t hang on to a pass / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News