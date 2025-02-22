Bills urged to trade Day 3 draft pick for veteran wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills need to get Josh Allen another weapon to work with on the offensive side.
It remains to be seen how the Bills will find it, whether it be through the draft, free agency or trade market, as general manager Brandon Beane may have to get creative.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Bills should "add a veteran wide receiver on the cheap."
"Cooper is now set to become a free agent, so the Bills could be right back where they started. The New York Jets (Davante Adams) and Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill) aren't likely to make a trade inside the division, but there are some veteran wideouts who could be available for a Day 3 pick," Davenport writes.
"None of Christian Kirk's $15.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract is guaranteed, so getting the 28-year-old to redo his deal shouldn't be a problem. The same goes for Tyler Lockett in Seattle.
"With both players likely to be cut anyway, their teams would presumably jump at getting even a modest return in a trade."
The Bills could make a trade to ensure that they get the player that they want. If, however, a Kirk or Lockett is cut, the Bills could sign the vet for cheaper, opening up avenues to add players in other positions of need. It could also save the team from burning a late-round draft pick.
That being said, the Bills can't be skimpy about getting a new wide receiver. Buffalo needs one more big target and it shouldn't act cheap in finding him this offseason.
