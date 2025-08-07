Buffalo Bills near top of latest NFL power rankings (again)
On Saturday, the defending AFC East champions host the New York Giants in both clubs’ preseason opener.
It was 35 seasons ago (1990) that the Buffalo Bills made the first of a record four straight Super Bowl appearances, a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to Big Blue (XXV) in Tampa.
The 2025 NFL regular season is about four weeks away. Sean McDermott’s club, which has reached the postseason each of the past six years (tying a franchise record), will once again be looking to capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy.
Via Eric Edholm of NFL Media only the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, and Andy Reid’s reliable Kansas City Chiefs are ranked ahead of McDermott’s team in his NFL Power Rankings.
Buffalo Bills own the No. 4 spot in the NFL Power Rankings
“Early camp has been littered with some pesky injuries,” explained Edholm, “especially at receiver and in the secondary, with first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston currently sidelined. The Bills probably can survive some of the WR injuries if Keon Coleman can stay healthy and make a big jump in Year 2, but that’s hardly a guarantee. Likewise, fellow second-year pro Cole Bishop could help improve the secondary with a level-up season. Hairston’s knee sprain doesn’t appear too concerning, but it could lead to Tre’Davious White taking a starting gig early on.”
“The Bills clearly are one of the best teams in football,” added Edholm, “led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, and winning the division again should be the obvious goal, but there are enough early worries to keep them in this spot. This team obviously has bigger aspirations, but it remains third in the AFC for now.”
That’s certainly fair, given the fact that the Bills have not been able to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs. Two of their four postseason losses to Kansas City since 2019 have come in the AFC Championship Game. It’s interesting to note that in 2025, the Bills will host all three teams ahead of them in Edholm’s current rankings. They clash with the Ravens in Week 1, battle the Chiefs in Week 9, and face the Eagles in Week 17.
