Underrated Josh Allen target named Bills' player to watch vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for their preseason opener as they host the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9.
There's a lot of intrigue surrounding the exhibition matchup, especially when it comes to players fighting for roster spots.
One of those players is third-year wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who was highlighted by Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath.
"One of the least-known players on this list, Shavers has been making the most of his opportunities in camp this offseason. With Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Josh Palmer, and Kaden Prather all missing time, Shavers has struck up a connection with franchise quarterback Josh Allen," Sheath wrote.
"Maxwell Hairston would have been an obvious choice here, but he suffered an injury after impressing early in camp. Shavers took his lone target 69 yards for a touchdown in 2024 and has caught the attention of his head coach in practice. While still an outside shot to see significant action in 2025, he has an excellent opportunity to impress on Saturday."
Shavers made three appearances for the Bills last season, including a Week 17 contest against the New York Jets where he made his first NFL reception for that aforementioned 69-yard touchdown.
Shavers was able to maneuver through a screen pass from Josh Allen to run through the Jets defense en-route to a score.
If the Bills get that type of production from Shavers in the upcoming season, the offense will be even more dynamic.
