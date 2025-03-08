Proposed Bills signing adds $15 million bargain replacement for Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills may or may not have to address their edge rush group this offseason. Their interest in doing so will depend on what happens with veteran edge rusher Von Miller.
Miller is under contract for 2025, but he's also due to account for a cap hit of $23.8 million, which is hard to justify paying out after the eight-time Pro Bowler has tallied just six sacks the past two years, including zero in 2023.
If the Bills do part ways with Miller, they're going to have to replace him somehow. And, Buffalo will likely need a cheaper option given their limited funds.
One possible solution could be Washington Commanders pending free agent, Dante Fowler, who was recently suggested as a potential free-agent target for Buffalo by the Democrat & Chronicle's Sal Maiorana.
"Again, unless Beane has a major move planned at edge rusher, this is the aisle he may have to shop in where players like Fowler, 32-year-old Matthew Judon, 30-year-old Deatrich Wise, 30-year-old Foley Fatukasi and 32-year-old Jarran Reed reside."
Fowler is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro after he tallied 10.5 sacks, the second-most of his career. As a result, it's surprising to see Spotrac only projecting Fowler for a three-year deal that pays him just $5.2 million annually.
If that holds up, and if the Bills do cut Miller, Fowler should most definitely be on Buffalo's radar. He would offer tremendous upside at the aforementioned price and could provide a cheap, multi-year solution for the Bills, seeing as how he's only turning 31 in August.
General manager Brandon Beane has already hinted that the team could be shopping in the bargain bin in free agency with the salary cap situation not being ideal. Fowler is one of the best options in that area in free agency.
