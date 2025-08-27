Where does Bills' Mitch Trubisky rank among NFL backup QBs?
For the Buffalo Bills to finally win their Super Bowl, they need Josh Allen to be Superman. And Mitch Trubisky to be ... Frank Reich?
Allen is the NFL's reigning MVP and one of the most durable quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2018. With him in the lineup, the Bills will likely be favored in all 17 games this season.
To give him the best chance of staying healthy, head coach Sean McDermott didn't play him a single snap in the preseason.
But what if?
The Bills cut veteran backup Mike White this week and — in a bit of a surprise — also released Shane Buechele on the heels of his impressive performance in Tampa last weekend. If Allen misses any time, Buffalo will put its faith in the hands of Trubisky.
During roster cutdown week, teams frantically play musical chairs with backup quarterbacks to give themselves the best insurance policies possible. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett, the New York Giants cut Tommy DeVito, etc. The Bills have settled on Trubisky, who threw only 26 passes as Allen's backup last season and made his only Pro Bowl with the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Most NFL analysts rank Trubisky in the bottom third of backup quarterbacks, far from the likes of Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams) at the top and down in the 20-something neighborhood beside Davis Mills (Texans) and Kyle Trask (Buccaneers).
Reich didn't play a lot behind Jim Kelly during the Bills' run to four consecutive Super Bowls 1990-93. He only started three games, but did of course engineer "The Comeback" over the Oilers in the 1992 Wild Card.
We don't know if Trubisky can be Reich. So Allen better indeed be Superman.
