4 contracts holding Bills back as offseason decisions loom
The 2025 salary cap is estimated to be between $277.5 - $281.5 million, which would put the Buffalo Bills around $10 million over the limit.
Bills GM Brandon Beane will have to decide where to free up some cap space heading into the new league year. He has some options, but one big question is how much the Bills want to save this year.
The extent to which the Bills clear salary cap space in the coming weeks will likely reflect their level of aggression in free agency. Being aggressive could also help the Bills land a potential splash trade, such as for the Browns' Myles Garrett, the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, or the Cowboys' Micah Parsons. If they make a move like this, they will almost certainly need to orchestrate a new deal upon acquiring one of these superstars.
Here are four current player contracts that are hamstringing the Bills from making a major move this offseason.
Von Miller - Edge
According to overthecap.com, Von Miller's cap number is $23.8 million, per overthecap.com, and the production has not matched the contract. Miller accepted a pay cut last offseason, with incentives, some of which he met, but the Bills need more from him at his current salary. That won't likely happen, so Brandon Beane needs to decide what to do with Miller.
They could cut him before June 1st, and gain a cap savings of nearly $8.4 million, but would incur a dead cap hit of $15.4 million. Releasing him after June 1st, nets a savings of $17.4 million, with a dead cap hit of $6.3 million. Another contract renegotiation could happen as well.
Dawson Knox- Tight end
Overthecap.com has Dawson Knox's cap number listed over $14.5 million. Knox was targeted 33 times, for 22 receptions, 311 yards, and one touchdown. These numbers are hardly worthy of his contract. Knox is a solid run blocker, but for the money, the Bills need more more.
Knox isn't going anywhere either, as the dead cap hit far outweighs any savings. The only options the Bills have are trading, which is very unlikely, or restructuring. The restructure is the most likely scenario, as this would net the Bills a savings of $6.2 million.
DaQuan Jones - Defensive tackle
At the start of the 2023 season, DaQuan Jones was playing at an all-pro level but then hit with an injury that took him out of the majority of the season. He returned late in the year and played through the playoffs, but was not the same player. The 2024 season was not a good year for him either. Per PFF, he scored an overall grade of 64.6, ranking him 57th among interior defensive line players.
According to overthecap.com, Jones's cap number is $9.4 million. 2025 is the final year of his current deal, which includes voidable years in 2026, and 2027. If the Bills release him before June 1st, the savings is only $1.6 million, with a dead cap hit over $7.6 million. If released after June 1st, the savings go up to $5.5 million.
Gregory Rousseau
The Bills picked up Greg Rousseau's fifth-year option, which comes with a cap number of more than $13.3 million, according to overthecap.com. Some may question whether Rousseau is worth this cap number considering his limited sack production but he was one of the top in terms of pressure.
The big question surrounding Rousseau, and why he makes this list, is the Bills looming decision to extend him beyond this coming season or let him play out the final year. This decision comes with risk either way. If they extend him, they could back load the deal, or build it with incentives. If they don't extend him, and he has a big year, he's likely priced out of what the Bills can afford.
