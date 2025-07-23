Sean McDermott believes Bills new WRs can ‘catch fire’ in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp is underway.
Ahead of their first camp practice, head coach Sean McDermott was at the podium for a press conference, where he touched on several topics. One of those, predictably, was the addition of wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore.
MORE: Bills' Pro Bowler gets overdue respect, named amongst NFL's best at his position
Both players had high expectations at one point, but haven’t truly lived up to them. Palmer was a breakout star in 2022 with 789 yards on 72 receptions for the Los Angeles Chargers, but never repeated that success. Moore was a second-round pick in 2021, who is now on his third team and has yet to prove he’s a consistent option.
McDermott believes the change of scenery could be exactly what they each need, saying they can “catch fire” working with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
“Sometimes guys catch fire when they come here. And I’m looking forward to watching those two play… I think they’re going to be really good players for us.”
The Bills went into the offseason needing depth at the position, especially after losing Mack Hollins in free agency. They didn't pursue any big targets though, choosing to go with Palmer, Moore, and seventh-round pick Kaden Prather.
They’re counting on Allen elevating the talent around him, while also holding onto hope that Keon Coleman can emerge as a legit WR1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —