Bills' unofficial depth chart reveals front-runners in offensive position battles

The race for QB2 and depth wide receiver are heating up

Colin Richey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White gets ready to throw to a receiver with fellow back ups quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and quarterback Shane Buechele waiting their turn to rotate through during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
The Buffalo Bills shared their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Tuesday, providing an update on the race for several position battles.

While Buffalo returns 10 of 11 starters on offense (swapping Amari Cooper/Mack Hollins for Joshua Palmer), as well as most of their backups from last season, the QB2 spot appears to be up for grabs, and a new wide receiver may crack the 53-man roster given the injuries to Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.

According to the depth chart, Mitch Trubisky is currently ahead of Mike White, with Shane Buechele likely to stay as the QB4 throughout camp.

Reports from camp and the Return of the Blue & Red practice have indicated that White is making a case to back up the reigning league MVP, but for now, the job still belongs to Trubisky.

Mitch Trubisky
The first depth chart includes all players, regardless of injury status, indicating the same top five wide receivers that have seemed to separate themselves throughout camp. With Palmer, Shakir, and Keon Coleman starting, Samuel and Elijah Moore are primary backups. The WR6 spot, which has been an open battle through camp, is currently Tyrell Shavers, who's one catch last season went for a 69 yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Behind Shavers are two practice squad players from last season, Jalen Virgil and K.J. Hamler, along with free agent pickup Laviska Shenault. The room is rounded out with free agents Kristian Wilkerson and Deon Cain, draft pick Kaden Prather, and UDFAs Stephen Gosnell and Kelly Akharaiyi.

Hamler is currently listed as the backup punt returner and third string kick returner, with Shenault is the backup kick returner and third string punt returner, giving the two an additional avenue to make the 53 man roster if they can pass Brandon Codrington on the depth chart.

Wilkerson has made several splash plays at camp, seeming to separate himself from the rest of the receivers at the back of the pack. Cain was signed last week, and Akharaiyi has already been waived once this offseason, meaning they most likely have the most ground to make up to move higher on the depth chart.

Rookie tight end Jackson Hawes has already passed Zach Davidson on the depth chart, with his stellar blocking abilities making him the ideal TE3 for the Bills. Fellow Day 3 draft pick Chase Lundt is on the third-team offensive line. Position flexibility may increase his odds of making the roster, but currently the Bills list him as a tackle, stuck behind a solid duo of backups in Tylan Grable and Ryan Van Demark.

Kristian Wilkerson
Published
