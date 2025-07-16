Bills’ offensive stat proves just how dominant they’ve been since 2020
The Buffalo Bills had a successful campaign on offense in 2024, which was their first full season under offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Buffalo finished second in the NFL in scoring with 525 points.
That was no fluke though as they finished at least third in four of their past five seasons. The lone exception was in 2023 when Ken Dorsey found himself being replaced as offensive coordinator by Brady after a 5-5 start.
MORE: 3 Buffalo Bills on the chopping block entering training camp
That consistency is on full display in a graphic shared by NFL on CBS, which states that Buffalo has scored more points than any other franchise over the past five years.
Buffalo’s lead was a rather large margin as their 2,415 is 164 more than the Dallas Cowboys, who were the second place franchise.
Head coach Sean McDermott, who is known for his defensive prowess, deserves credit for finding the right play-callers on offense. Some might believe that’s easy with Josh Allen under center, but Brady helped Allen secure the NFL MVP award despite the absence of a true No. 1 wideout.
MORE: Bills QB Josh Allen shows off comedic chops in hilarious New Era video
He also elevated James Cook’s play, with the explosive running back scoring 18 touchdowns under Brady.
The Bills expect more of the same from their offense in 2025, and there’s no reason to doubt them. That said, they worked hard to retool their defense, hoping it will be enough to get them over the playoff hump.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —