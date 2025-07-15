This Bills player has better odds than Josh Allen at NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Josh Allen took a big step forward for the Buffalo Bills in 2024, which was his first full season working with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Allen had the most efficient season of his career, leading to his first NFL MVP award. Naturally, this has led to even higher expectations going into the new year.
Even so, Allen enters 2025 behind teammate James Cook in the odds to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. BetMGM had Cook at +3000 and Allen right behind him at +3500. The two are tied in the ESPN Bet line at +4000.
This isn’t a slight on Allen, but a credit to the work Cook has done. The fourth-year running back is coming off a season where he had 1,009 yards and tied for the league-lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He added 258 yards and two more touchdowns as a receiver, proving to be a versatile weapon.
Now entering a contract year, Cook could be more motivated than ever to put up another monstrous season, explaining his current odds.
