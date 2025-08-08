This is why Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady loves 'White Steve'
Despite playing a crowded position, wide receiver Stephen Gosnell has been making the most of his opportunity with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
Undrafted out of Virginia Tech, Gosnell got camp off to a hot start when he hauled in a deep touchdown pass from Josh Allen. From there, he's continued to earn the respect of his teammates, and more importantly, the trust of offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
RELATED: Spencer Brown had one-finger response to Buffalo Bills' coach's request
Gosnell has also been given quite the nickname, but didn't want to say what it was when asked by Dan Fetes, saying, "I do have a nickname, but we don't have to say it."
When asked if "White Steve" was his nickname, Gosnell admitted it was. The rest of the receiver's rook confirmed it, with Khalil Shakir explaining the reasoning.
"It is funny, I mean, I think he is the only white guy in our room, so, 'White Steve' it is."
Gosnell said you can "blame Coach Brady" for the nickname. While the coach gave him the name, he also gave him some excellent praise for the work he's been doing.
"I call him 'White Steve', like Steve does everything right." - Brady on Gosnell
At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Gosnell offers some much-needed speed on the boundary. That doesn't guarantee him a spot, however, considering the Bills have Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore all ahead of him. That said, if he continues to show up and do everything asked of him, he might prove too valuable to expose to waivers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —