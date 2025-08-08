Bills Central

This is why Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady loves 'White Steve'

The Buffalo Bills offseason star has been Stephen Gosnell, who was given quite the nickname.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite playing a crowded position, wide receiver Stephen Gosnell has been making the most of his opportunity with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Undrafted out of Virginia Tech, Gosnell got camp off to a hot start when he hauled in a deep touchdown pass from Josh Allen. From there, he's continued to earn the respect of his teammates, and more importantly, the trust of offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

RELATED: Spencer Brown had one-finger response to Buffalo Bills' coach's request

Gosnell has also been given quite the nickname, but didn't want to say what it was when asked by Dan Fetes, saying, "I do have a nickname, but we don't have to say it."

When asked if "White Steve" was his nickname, Gosnell admitted it was. The rest of the receiver's rook confirmed it, with Khalil Shakir explaining the reasoning.

"It is funny, I mean, I think he is the only white guy in our room, so, 'White Steve' it is."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Gosnell said you can "blame Coach Brady" for the nickname. While the coach gave him the name, he also gave him some excellent praise for the work he's been doing.

"I call him 'White Steve', like Steve does everything right." - Brady on Gosnell

At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Gosnell offers some much-needed speed on the boundary. That doesn't guarantee him a spot, however, considering the Bills have Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore all ahead of him. That said, if he continues to show up and do everything asked of him, he might prove too valuable to expose to waivers.

Bills punter Brad Robbins fist-bumps Stephen Gosnell during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills punter Brad Robbins fist-bumps Stephen Gosnell during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News