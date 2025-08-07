Spencer Brown had one-finger response to Buffalo Bills' coach's request
The Buffalo Bills planned on right tackle Spencer Brown being limited at practice, but he was having none of it.
Brown, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list last Thursday after dealing with a back issue, was only supposed to do a certain number of reps at practice on Wednesday as he continues his ramp-up.
He didn't, however, abide by his coach's wishes and ended up doing about double what he was supposed to.
When offensive line coach Aaron Kromer wanted to remove him from the session to make sure he didn't go over the pitch count, Brown made it quite clear he wasn't coming out.
RELATED: Bills' camera-shy starter reveals his mother's advice for 'Hard Knocks'
"I was supposed to do like 12 to 15 reps and I think I ended up doing over 20, almost 30," he said. "And I gave 'Krom' the finger because he wanted to take me out and I was like, 'I am not going out now. I feel fine.' Got a little cardio in, but it was awesome to get back in there and in the huddle again."
Brown said being out with the injury was "brutal," and not because of the pain, but rather because he had to miss practice time.
"It was brutal. And not so much from the back hurting, but the missing out and everything. Just sitting there and watching everybody else put the work in," Brown said.
The fifth-year veteran said he suffered the back issue while lifting, noting that he was "doing this new lift" and dealt with a flare-up after he "pushed a little too far."
RELATED: Spencer Brown excited to play in Bills' new Highmark Stadium for one main reason
"I wanted to kind of get back to my college ways. I was bigger and stronger when I was in college. I wanted to get back to that. So, I was pushing the envelope, and pushed a little too far," Brown explained.
Brown had back surgery in 2022 and occasional flare-ups have happened since then. The Bills will hope he avoids more of them as the 2025 regular season approaches.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —