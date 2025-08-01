Buffalo Bills given highest grade in 'new NFL uniform' report card
The current Highmark Stadium, originally known as Rich Stadium, has been home to the Buffalo Bills since the 1973 season. 2025, however, will be the final year they play here with the new Highmark Stadium being built across the street.
To honor their final season at the stadium, Buffalo will wear their iconic red helmets in the Week 18 regular season finale against the New York Jets.
This vintage look, as well as their standing Buffalo throwbacks, have been applauded, and not just by Bills fans. Bleacher Report's Lee Escobedo graded the eight new uniform combinations that have been announced this season and gave Buffalo the highest grade, A+.
"Bills Mafia got a treat: the return of red helmets paired with standing-Buffalo throwback uniforms in their final season at old Highmark Stadium. The red lids debut in Week 18 vs. the Jets, while classic uniforms pop in Weeks 5 and 11 against Atlanta and Tampa, respectively. It’s nostalgia with timing—classic-era gear deployed during emotionally framed “farewell stadium” matchups."
"Full of narrative fuel. The standing buffalo decal on white jerseys with red and blue trim looks stronger than most full-time sets these days. No flashy neon, but it doesn’t need it. The aesthetic delivers thoughtful reverence."
Escobedo has Buffalo ahead of the Washington Commanders throwback (A), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback (A), and the new gold look from the Los Angeles Chargers (A-).
