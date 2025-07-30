Bills' veteran CB balling like his former self during training camp homecoming
The Buffalo Bills are battling a rash of injuries during training camp, and it makes one think that maybe the team should call off the remaining practices.
Among those injured are Bills rookie cornerback Max Hairston, and the early outlook seems bleak, though we don't have an official report from the team. Fortunately, the Bills have another corner that is not only familiar with head coach Sean McDermott's defense but apparently is playing some solid ball.
When the Bills and Brandon Beane signed Tre'Davious White this past offseason, many fans believed it was a depth chart move, giving the Bills someone they trust and who knows the defense, in case of an emergency. Well, with Hairston out for who knows how long, White undoubtedly steps into the number two cornerback role now. The beauty is, even with Hairston healthy, there was no guarantee he would start over White.
We've gotten multiple reports from Bills' beat writers that White is having an outstanding camp. He may very have earned the starting spot opposite Christian Benford regardless. During a recent post-practice press conference, nickel corner Taron Johnson was asked about White and said "his quickness is there, his speed is there."
White is not here to be a reserve cornerback. He is here to earn a starting role and finish what he started in Buffalo when the Bills made him a first-round pick in 2018. With Hairston's looming prognosis, the Bills may have dodged somewhat of a bullet with the signing of White. It seems the question of whether White can still play at this level is no longer a question. White is showing he still has some juice left.
The lone question now is, can White get through a 17-game schedule healthy as well? White hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since 2021 and hasn't started more than six games since 2022.
