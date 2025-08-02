Bills' fans show up in record-breaking numbers for Blue & Red practice
The Buffalo Bills held their Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday night and fans showed up in a big way.
According to Bills' Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli, the final attendance number was 39,224, which amounts to a new record for the franchise. With the team moving into a new Highmark Stadium next summer, Friday marked the final Blue & Red practice experience in the old barn.
To get an idea of just how impressive that is, Highmark Stadium's full capacity is 71,608, so Bills fans filled over half the stadium for Buffalo's practice. Truly astounding, but we shouldn't be surprised that the best fan base in the NFL accomplished that feat.
"A record-breaking crowd of 39,244 at our Blue & Red practice tonight," Guelli wrote. "Thank you, Bills Mafia!!"
The highlight of the night was the return of the red helmet. Josh Allen unveiled the helmet during what was an electric entrance Bills fans won't soon forget.
On July 22, the Bills revealed the return of the red helmet for the 2025 season. It will be worn for the Week 18 game against the New York Jets to celebrate the final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium.
"There's no better way to celebrate our fans and honor our team's history by bringing back the red helmets," Guelli stated. "The Bills provided this region with some of the most incredible moments in franchise history in the 1990s wearing these helmets and we feel this is a great way to commemorate the closing of Highmark Stadium in our regular season finale."
Along with the helmet, the Bills will be bringing back the "standing buffalo" throwbacks for two games.
Bills players were blown away by the record-breaking attendance for the Blue & Red practice, with edge rusher Landon Jackson calling the showing "extremely surreal."
"I've been dreaming about this since I was really young, so just trying to soak in the moment, but at the same time, know there's work to be done," Jackson added.
"Being in this environment was a little interesting, just trying to communicate, but I'm glad I was able to do this before we get into the real thing next week," rookie cornerback Dorian Strong said.
"How can you not love coming out and doing this? It's a perfect night," veteran edge rusher Michael Hoecht said. "Everybody's out on the town. Even from my house here, there was backed-up traffic the whole way. That's awesome. It's only August."
Just when you think Bills fans can't prove their love and dedication for the team any more, they go ahead and do it.
