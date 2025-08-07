Buffalo Bills' rookie 'coming on like a speeding bullet' at training camp
In the wake of rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffering a knee injury, fellow first-year cornerback Dorian Strong has gotten increased reps at Buffalo Bills' training camp and it appears he's making the most of them.
A sixth-round pick of the Bills, Strong nabbed an interception in an 11-on-11 drill on Wednesday, picking off Bills quarterback Shane Buechele.
After that happened, reporter Alex Brasky noted that Strong is "coming on like a speeding bullet" in training camp and believes he's going to be an NFL starter at some point.
"Dorian Strong is coming on like a speeding bullet as training camp progresses. An INT Wednesday a feather in his cap. Strong will be a starter in this league in short time. Team won’t be able to keep him off the field. Another late-round hit for Brandon Beane," Brasky wrote.
RELATED: Bills sign former Broncos' fifth-round edge rusher who won Super Bowl with Rams
Brasky wasn't the only member of the Bills' beat who was impressed.
"Dorian Strong just stepped in front of a Shane Buechele pass for a sweet INT. Good chance it goes to the house. Rookie is slowly but continuously flashing out here," Thad Brown of WROC-TV wrote.
Despite Hairston's injury, which is an LCL sprain that threatens his availability for the start of the season, Strong is unlikely to start comes Week 1.
RELATED: NFL announces another opportunity for America to watch Buffalo Bills in action
That job figures to instead go to veteran Tre'Davious White, who will flank fellow boundary starter Christian Benford and slot cornerback Taron Johnson.
That said, Strong can still garner some reserve snaps for Buffalo, which would give him valuable experience. Strong's biggest form of competition to be the first man off the bench on the outside is veteran Dane Jackson.
With White and Jackson set to be free agents in 2026, Strong may be auditioning for a starting job down the road. And, if he ends up doing enough to seize it, that would be extremely helpful for the cap-strapped Bills.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —